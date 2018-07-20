Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARLZ) rose 11.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 61,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 657,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -41.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 99.50%. The company had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. analysts predict that Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew I. Koven sold 156,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $57,932.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,183,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,865.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 220,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 160,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 413,801 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products in the areas of cardiovascular, pain management, dermatological allergy, and other indications. It offers Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with heart attack or peripheral arterial disease; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker that is indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and patients with primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia; and Blexten, an antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticarial.

