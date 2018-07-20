Apricus Biosciences (APRI) Trading 5.3% Higher

Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APRI) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40. 735,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,159,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Apricus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apricus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Apricus Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). research analysts predict that Apricus Biosciences Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apricus Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 7.68% of Apricus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Apricus Biosciences Company Profile

Apricus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The company develops Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and RayVa, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Raynaud's phenomenon associated with scleroderma.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apricus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apricus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.