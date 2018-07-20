APR Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00005060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APR Coin has a market cap of $1.18 million and $10,742.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003838 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000485 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00465238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00164445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00021788 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015513 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin’s total supply is 3,123,583 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

