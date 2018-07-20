Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.21

News headlines about Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Applied Industrial Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5205797411842 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AIT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,756. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $827.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $270,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $53,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

