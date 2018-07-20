Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A opened at $35.60 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Apollo Global Management LLC Class A had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC Class A will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $54,684.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $547,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 27,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 47,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 34,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

