Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) to post $244.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.03 million and the lowest is $237.80 million. Apartment Investment and Management reported sales of $249.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year sales of $969.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $938.30 million to $996.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $991.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $962.42 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apartment Investment and Management.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $247.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIV. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $54,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

Apartment Investment and Management traded down $0.43, reaching $41.82, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 656,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,073. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 184 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.