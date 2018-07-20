Aon PLC (AON) Position Lifted by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in AON by 4.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $2,806,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in AON by 17.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in AON by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 745,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,274,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $146.15 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $130.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.15. AON had a return on equity of 39.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $140,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on AON from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price target on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet raised AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

AON Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

