AON (AON) to Release Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. AON had a return on equity of 39.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect AON to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AON opened at $146.15 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. AON has a 52-week low of $130.87 and a 52-week high of $152.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $140,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AON from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price target on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.67.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

