Anoncoin (ANC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.63 Million

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00016627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $3,084.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000696 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 89.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002485 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000911 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000111 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

