Anglo American (AAL) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,000 ($26.47) to GBX 2,300 ($30.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a conviction-buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.44) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,660 ($21.97) to GBX 1,690 ($22.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 1,720 ($22.77) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,807.06 ($23.92).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,625 ($21.51) on Monday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 950.10 ($12.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,870 ($24.75).

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 578 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,659 ($21.96) per share, for a total transaction of £9,589.02 ($12,692.28). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 603 shares of company stock worth $1,002,756.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

