AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $180.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

ANAB stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 3.13.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

