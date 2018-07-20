AnaptysBio (ANAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANAB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AnaptysBio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. JMP Securities set a $180.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of AnaptysBio traded up $2.39, hitting $76.15, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 17,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,304. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 3.13. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 127.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 523,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,449,000 after acquiring an additional 293,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 73.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 130,686 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

