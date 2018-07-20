Analyzing U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Intesa Sanpaolo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Intesa Sanpaolo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $24.00 billion 3.52 $6.22 billion $3.42 15.02 Intesa Sanpaolo $19.06 billion 2.34 $8.27 billion $2.98 5.66

Intesa Sanpaolo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Bancorp. Intesa Sanpaolo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 26.39% 14.20% 1.36% Intesa Sanpaolo 43.25% 13.71% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. Bancorp and Intesa Sanpaolo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 3 9 9 0 2.29 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 0 1 0 3.00

U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $58.08, indicating a potential upside of 13.08%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. It offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, such as capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, it offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company offers its products and services through operating a network of 3,067 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, and through online services and over mobile devices, as well as operates a network of 4,771 ATMs. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, e-money, and payment systems; capital markets and investment banking services; and structured finance, as well as transaction banking, trade and export finance, corporate and strategic finance, and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit entities, corporates and financial institutions, private clients and high net worth individuals, commercial networks and institutional clienteles, and other customers. It operates through a network of approximately 4,700 branches in Italy and 1,100 branches in Central Eastern Europe, and the Middle Eastern and North African areas. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

