Analyzing NetSol Technologies (NTWK) and Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) and Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tableau Software Inc Class A has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.1% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Tableau Software Inc Class A shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Tableau Software Inc Class A shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Tableau Software Inc Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% Tableau Software Inc Class A -19.21% -23.86% -14.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NetSol Technologies and Tableau Software Inc Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tableau Software Inc Class A 1 14 11 0 2.38

Tableau Software Inc Class A has a consensus price target of $98.23, indicating a potential downside of 11.07%. Given Tableau Software Inc Class A’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tableau Software Inc Class A is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Tableau Software Inc Class A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $65.37 million 0.99 -$4.97 million N/A N/A Tableau Software Inc Class A $877.06 million 10.27 -$185.56 million ($2.34) -47.21

NetSol Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tableau Software Inc Class A.

Summary

Tableau Software Inc Class A beats NetSol Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The company's NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Tableau Software Inc Class A

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows various users, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Visual Query Language (VizQL) for databases, which is a computer language for describing pictures of data, including graphs, charts, maps, time series, and tables of visualizations; Live Query Engine that interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by various database systems; and Hyper, an in-memory data engine technology that helps customers to analyze a range of data sets by evaluating analytical queries directly in the transactional database. Further, the company provides maintenance and support, training, and professional services. It serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, and education, as well as retail, consumer, and distribution industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.