Analyzing Navistar International (NAV) & Honda Motor (HMC)

Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Navistar International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Navistar International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Navistar International and Honda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navistar International 0 8 9 0 2.53 Honda Motor 0 4 4 0 2.50

Navistar International currently has a consensus price target of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. Honda Motor has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.95%. Given Honda Motor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Honda Motor is more favorable than Navistar International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navistar International and Honda Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navistar International $8.57 billion 0.50 $30.00 million $0.51 84.51 Honda Motor $138.71 billion 0.38 $9.53 billion $3.62 8.12

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Navistar International. Honda Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navistar International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Navistar International has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honda Motor has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navistar International and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navistar International 1.69% -4.49% 3.39% Honda Motor 6.85% 8.80% 3.67%

Dividends

Honda Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Navistar International does not pay a dividend. Honda Motor pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honda Motor has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Navistar International on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial and military truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it designs and manufactures mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. It markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through distribution and service network retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. As of October 31, 2017, it had approximately 728 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 87 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles, as well as vehicles powered with alternative fuel, such as ethanol, battery electric, and fuel cell vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as other financial services comprising wholesale financing to dealers. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment manufactures and sells various power products consisting of general-purpose engines, generators, water pumps, lawn mowers, riding mowers, robotic mowers, brush cutters, tillers, snow blowers, outboard marine engines, and walking assist devices, as well as portable battery inverter power sources. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through overseas operations, independent distributors, and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. sells its products through independent retail dealers. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

