Analyzing Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) and Nordic American Offshore (NAO)

Nordic American Offshore (NYSE: NAO) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordic American Offshore and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Offshore $16.08 million 4.47 -$29.32 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime Acquisition $227.29 million 0.38 -$78.89 million ($0.12) -4.75

Nordic American Offshore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Nordic American Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nordic American Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nordic American Offshore and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime Acquisition 1 1 1 0 2.00

Navios Maritime Acquisition has a consensus target price of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 185.09%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than Nordic American Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Offshore and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Offshore -197.21% -12.04% -7.75% Navios Maritime Acquisition -52.11% -9.11% -2.71%

Summary

Navios Maritime Acquisition beats Nordic American Offshore on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordic American Offshore Company Profile

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

