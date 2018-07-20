Analyzing Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) & Luxoft (LXFT)

Luxoft (NYSE: LXFT) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Luxoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Luxoft has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Luxoft does not pay a dividend. Cognizant Technology Solutions pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Luxoft and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxoft 0 6 5 0 2.45 Cognizant Technology Solutions 0 4 19 1 2.88

Luxoft currently has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $85.36, indicating a potential upside of 3.61%. Given Luxoft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luxoft is more favorable than Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luxoft and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxoft $906.77 million 1.44 $57.01 million $2.09 18.52 Cognizant Technology Solutions $14.81 billion 3.26 $1.50 billion $3.53 23.34

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Luxoft. Luxoft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognizant Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Luxoft and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxoft 6.29% 16.33% 12.39% Cognizant Technology Solutions 9.67% 20.48% 15.02%

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Luxoft on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services. The company's products and platforms include Teora, a suite of developer tools designed to enable automotive human machine interface (HMI) developers build the logic of their user interface; Populus, a tool chain for HMI design and development, and the deployment of automotive user interfaces for distributed embedded systems; and AllView, a user-experience demonstrator that links instrument cluster, head unit, head-up display, and mobile devices. It serves financial services, automotive and transport, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy, and other industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports various software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides application maintenance services; information technology infrastructure services, such as data center, infrastructure security, network and convergence, end-user computing, and mobility services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as consulting and platform-based services. The company markets and sells its services directly through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. It serves banking and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, retail and consumer goods, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, communications and media, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

