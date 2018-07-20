Analyzing CarGurus (CARG) and RingCentral (RNG)

CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of CarGurus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of RingCentral shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CarGurus and RingCentral, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 4 3 0 2.43 RingCentral 0 3 10 0 2.77

CarGurus currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.36%. RingCentral has a consensus target price of $69.15, suggesting a potential downside of 16.48%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than RingCentral.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CarGurus and RingCentral’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $316.86 million 12.56 $13.19 million $0.12 307.25 RingCentral $501.53 million 12.99 -$26.14 million ($0.35) -236.57

CarGurus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus N/A N/A N/A RingCentral -3.99% -9.90% -4.62%

Summary

CarGurus beats RingCentral on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center that provides a cloud based contact center solution, which delivers omni-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. RingCentral, Inc. serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

