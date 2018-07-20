Analyzing Airgain (AIRG) & Digital Ally (DGLY)

Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Airgain and Digital Ally, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 2 0 2.67 Digital Ally 0 1 1 0 2.50

Airgain currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.49%. Digital Ally has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. Given Digital Ally’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Airgain.

Volatility & Risk

Airgain has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Ally has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Digital Ally shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Airgain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Digital Ally shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and Digital Ally’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -0.68% 1.58% 1.31% Digital Ally -108.35% -531.26% -75.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airgain and Digital Ally’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $49.52 million 2.03 $1.14 million $0.11 94.64 Digital Ally $12.77 million 1.42 -$12.25 million ($1.50) -1.70

Airgain has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Ally. Digital Ally is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airgain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Airgain beats Digital Ally on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things. As of December 31, 2017, it had 131 issued patents in the United States, 23 companion patents outside the United States, and 81 patent applications on file. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points. The company also provides VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car and body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording; and Digital Ally, a suite of data management Web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information. In addition, its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution, including cloud-based fleet management and driver monitoring/training applications; and FleetVU Manager, a Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. The company sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. Digital Ally, Inc. is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

