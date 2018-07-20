Analysts Set Spin Master Corp (TOY) PT at $62.71

Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Spin Master traded down C$1.31, hitting C$55.08, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 57,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,172. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$37.04 and a twelve month high of C$61.76.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$361.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.98 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 17.96%.

In other news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.40, for a total transaction of C$700,800.00. Also, insider William Hess sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.38, for a total value of C$674,669.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,639 shares of company stock worth $2,838,220.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

