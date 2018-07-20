Analysts Set KemPharm Inc (KMPH) PT at $12.00

Shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

KMPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd.

In other KemPharm news, EVP Daniel L. Cohen purchased 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $50,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KemPharm by 15,976.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 100,011 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KemPharm by 1,847.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 131,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,227. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.13. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.19.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). equities analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

