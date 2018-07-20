Analysts Set GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Target Price at $10.80

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNMK shares. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $11.00 price target on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Eric Stier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hany Massarany sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $28,675.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,830 shares of company stock worth $369,572 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 125,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNMK opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.47.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 77.35% and a negative net margin of 97.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.