Analysts Set Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Target Price at $47.67

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

In other news, insider Michael A. Reed sold 16,365 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $597,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 2,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $73,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,462.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,839. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Capital One National Association raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 63.3% during the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 187,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,921,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.09. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $45.02.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.76 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

