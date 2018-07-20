Analysts Set Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Price Target at $64.44

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Atlassian from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,777,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian traded up $0.01, reaching $67.87, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,198,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,267.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 2.35. Atlassian has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $68.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $223.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.79 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

