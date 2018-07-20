Analysts Set $50.00 Target Price for Silicom Ltd. (SILC)

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Silicom an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Silicom stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. 142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,343. The company has a market cap of $286.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.35. Silicom has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Silicom had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Silicom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management purchased a new position in Silicom during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Silicom by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

