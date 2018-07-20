Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2018 Earnings (AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$106.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

