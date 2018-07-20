Analysts Expect XOMA Corp (XOMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is $0.12. XOMA reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 195.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 670.15% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price target on XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other XOMA news, SVP Thomas M. Burns sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $271,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $588,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,857.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,211,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in XOMA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in XOMA by 1,404.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 183,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in XOMA by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in XOMA by 717.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,843 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.05 on Friday. XOMA has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $193.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

