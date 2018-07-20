Analysts Expect FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will report sales of $78.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.90 million. FreightCar America reported sales of $118.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year sales of $311.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.90 million to $330.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $357.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $339.00 million to $375.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on RAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other FreightCar America news, Director Thomas A. Madden sold 7,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $117,769.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Madden sold 9,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $149,084.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth $1,178,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 74,494 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FreightCar America opened at $16.78 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. FreightCar America has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.56.

FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

