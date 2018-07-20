Analysts Expect FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FARO Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. FARO Technologies posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FARO Technologies.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.92 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

In related news, Director John Donofrio sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $94,335.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 682,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after buying an additional 157,151 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 368,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 309,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 865.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 276,005 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 64.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 297,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.88 and a beta of 1.47. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $65.35.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

