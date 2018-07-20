Analysts Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.62. United Bankshares posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $176.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.16 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBSI. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

