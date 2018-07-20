Analysts Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Pluristem Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, MED reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of PSTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. 175,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,758. The firm has a market cap of $138.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.28. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Pluristem Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

