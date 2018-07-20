Analysts Anticipate Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce $357.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.52 million. Kforce reported sales of $340.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. Kforce had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $516,303.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,547 in the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,463,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFRC opened at $36.40 on Friday. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $934.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

