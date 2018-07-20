Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) to report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 17,094.20% and a negative return on equity of 131.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

CLSD opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -7.20. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, insider Daniel H. White bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 472,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,078.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 161,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $2,107,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.

