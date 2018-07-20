Analysts Anticipate Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ earnings. Allied Motion Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allied Motion Technologies.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.58 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 14.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMOT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,687,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. 49.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMOT traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.67. 20,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.68 million, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $51.80.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

