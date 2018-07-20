Amur Minerals Co. (AMC) Insider Purchases £634.24 in Stock

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) insider Robin Jay Young purchased 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £634.24 ($839.50).

AMC stock traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 600,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,000. Amur Minerals Co. has a 52 week low of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Amur Minerals Company Profile

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

