Amur Minerals Co. (AMC) Insider Purchases £634.24 in Stock

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) insider Robin Jay Young purchased 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £634.24 ($839.50).
AMC stock traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 600,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,000. Amur Minerals Co. has a 52 week low of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15).
Amur Minerals Company Profile
