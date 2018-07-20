Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMKR. ValuEngine lowered Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of AMKR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 822,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

