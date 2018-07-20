Amkor Technology (AMKR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.93. 1,527,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 972,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118,051 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

