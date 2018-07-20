American Tower Corp (AMT) Stake Raised by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower opened at $141.67 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $130.37 and a 52-week high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $5,942,041.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,253,955.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,529 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,354. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.69.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

