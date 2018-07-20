American Software (AMSWA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on American Software from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

American Software traded down $0.18, hitting $15.80, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,576. American Software has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $478.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.74.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. equities analysts predict that American Software will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In related news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 41,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $630,138.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 457,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $97,600.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,139 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in American Software by 43.2% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 325,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 98,326 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Software by 26.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in American Software by 35.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Software by 126.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Software by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

