American River Bankshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (AMRB)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

AMRB opened at $15.66 on Friday. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.27.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 15.32%. research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, FIG Partners raised American River Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other American River Bankshares news, CEO David E. Ritchie, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $69,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,653.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David E. Ritchie, Jr. bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,212.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $328,446.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,203 shares of company stock worth $143,335. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

