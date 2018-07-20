American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of American Outdoor Brands worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOBC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,012,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after purchasing an additional 502,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Cowen downgraded American Outdoor Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

AOBC stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.04. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. It operates in two segments, Firearms, and Outdoor Products & Accessories. The company offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, sporting and hunting rifles, black powder firearms, and firearm-related products and accessories.

