American Express (AXP) Stake Increased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,934 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Express by 280.7% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 807 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 14,070.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $151,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $1,225,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,994,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $376,710.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,471.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $4,686,461. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. American Express has a one year low of $83.33 and a one year high of $103.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.24.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

