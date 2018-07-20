American Express (AXP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 9.23%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. American Express updated its FY18 guidance to $6.90-7.30 EPS.

AXP stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. American Express has a twelve month low of $83.33 and a twelve month high of $103.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Get American Express alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens set a $97.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.24.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $889,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,706.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $1,225,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,994,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $4,686,461. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 72,760 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 8.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in American Express by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 83,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 12.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.