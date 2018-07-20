America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.83 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 4.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Scotiabank set a $49.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 41,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,299. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.00. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

