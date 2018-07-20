Ambarella (AMBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Shares of Ambarella traded down $0.41, reaching $39.35, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 7,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,397. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Ambarella had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 8,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $363,987.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $144,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,657 shares of company stock worth $897,714 in the last 90 days. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $543,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $7,163,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

