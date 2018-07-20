Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Aperio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $331,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $248,912,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $172,579,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 226,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $265,373,000 after purchasing an additional 110,691 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,518,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,776,236,000 after purchasing an additional 105,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 960,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total value of $2,717,293.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,052,024.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total transaction of $686,438.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com opened at $1,812.97 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $931.75 and a twelve month high of $1,858.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $51.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,749.85.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

