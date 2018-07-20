Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $35,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,577,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after buying an additional 72,743 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,361,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 890,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,603,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

In other news, Director Mark Newman bought 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.19 per share, with a total value of $300,335.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,376.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group opened at $56.94 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.