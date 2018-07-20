Altria Group Inc (MO) Position Reduced by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Altria Group had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 49.92%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

In other news, Director Mark Newman bought 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.19 per share, with a total value of $300,335.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at $338,376.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

