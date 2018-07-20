Altcoin Hits Market Cap of $2.70 Million (ALT)

Altcoin (CURRENCY:ALT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. Altcoin has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $4,030.00 worth of Altcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altcoin token can now be purchased for $21.94 or 0.00298153 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Altcoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Version (V) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002697 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000164 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Altcoin Profile

Altcoin (CRYPTO:ALT) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Altcoin’s total supply is 134,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,175 tokens. The official website for Altcoin is altcoinmarketcap.com . Altcoin’s official Twitter account is @altcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Altcoin

Altcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Altcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Altcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

