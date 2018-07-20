Alphacat Price Up 1.6% This Week (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last week, Alphacat has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $123,861.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003835 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00467594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00165719 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00021823 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000997 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

